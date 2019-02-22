Giampapa, Anthony S.

Anthony S. Giampapa, of West Haven, formerly of Hamden passed away February 20, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of the late Margaret A. Feegel Giampapa. Born in New Haven September 19, 1923 son of the late Fillippo and Carmela Manganella Giampapa, Anthony was a proud US Army veteran serving in WWII. He worked alongside his father at Randy's Bakery in New Haven for many years before joining Pratt & Whitney as an inspector and retiring after many years. Anthony was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's basketball. He is the father of Patricia E. (Russell) Kalbfeld, Anthony S. (Patricia) Giampapa Jr., Virginia R. (Eugene) Petersen, and Philip G. Giampapa. Brother of Joseph Giampapa, and the late Frances Fortuna, Rose Downey, Adolph Giampapa. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, including his granddaughter and special angel Alyssa Giampapa, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Burial with military honors at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 127 Washington Ave. 4th, FL. North Haven, CT 06473. Share a memory and sign Anthony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019