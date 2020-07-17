1/1
Anthony Salvatore
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore, Anthony
Anthony W. Salvatore, 78, a resident of Northford, Connecticut for the last 42 years, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 14 with his family by his side. Anthony was born in New Haven on April 9, 1942 to the late Louis and Iris Iannotti Salvatore. He graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical School in Bridgeport and went on to be a machinist at Sargent's in New Haven for 10 years and then Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for 31 years until his retirement in 2011. During his time at Sikorsky, he volunteered for many years for the Connecticut Special Olympics and was a member of the Sikorsky Security Brigade.
Anthony was a devoted husband to Marie Idone Salvatore for 55 years, and loving father to Rosalyn Bannon and her husband Greg Bannon. His greatest joys in life were his grandson Matthew Bannon and his granddaughter Kaitlin Bannon. "Pa" as he was affectionately called by his family, also enjoyed the many laughs he got from his "grand-doggies" Murphy, Bella, and Daisy. Anthony loved spending time with his family and was proud of all of their accomplishments. Anthony will be missed by them every day but will remain forever in their hearts.
Funeral services are private at the request of the family and entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Special Olympics, 2666 State Street, #1, Hamden, CT 06517. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved