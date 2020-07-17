Salvatore, Anthony
Anthony W. Salvatore, 78, a resident of Northford, Connecticut for the last 42 years, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 14 with his family by his side. Anthony was born in New Haven on April 9, 1942 to the late Louis and Iris Iannotti Salvatore. He graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical School in Bridgeport and went on to be a machinist at Sargent's in New Haven for 10 years and then Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for 31 years until his retirement in 2011. During his time at Sikorsky, he volunteered for many years for the Connecticut Special Olympics
and was a member of the Sikorsky Security Brigade.
Anthony was a devoted husband to Marie Idone Salvatore for 55 years, and loving father to Rosalyn Bannon and her husband Greg Bannon. His greatest joys in life were his grandson Matthew Bannon and his granddaughter Kaitlin Bannon. "Pa" as he was affectionately called by his family, also enjoyed the many laughs he got from his "grand-doggies" Murphy, Bella, and Daisy. Anthony loved spending time with his family and was proud of all of their accomplishments. Anthony will be missed by them every day but will remain forever in their hearts.
Funeral services are private at the request of the family and entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Special Olympics
, 2666 State Street, #1, Hamden, CT 06517.