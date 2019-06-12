Santacroce Jr., Anthony

Anthony Santacroce, Jr., 87, of Hamden, died June 10, 2019 at CT Hospice. He was the husband of MaryAnn Coppola Santacroce. Tony was born in New Haven, Jan. 28, 1932, son of the late Antonio and Mary Gambardella Santacroce Sr. and resided in Hamden most of his life. He retired from the Bank of Boston, after 35 years as manager of their computer department. After retirement, he worked for Stop & Shop of Hamden for 20 years. A longtime communicant of St. Ann's Church, he was on their parish council and was a lecturer. He enjoyed coaching baseball, traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Maria Vermiglio (Nicholas), Anthony (Patricia) Santacroce III, both of Hamden and Frank (Patti) Santacroce of North Haven, sisters, Angelina Criscuolo of East Haven and Carmela Cassella of North Haven and 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Phillip, Ava, Kelli, and Sammi. He was predeceased by siblings, Theresa Edwards and Frank and Alphonse Santacroce. Funeral, with military honors, Saturday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489. A special thank you to the team at Smilow Center and to Dr. Scott Gettinger and Kelly and Emily. With their love, faith, support and guidance through our dad's journey, his ordeal was made peaceful. Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019