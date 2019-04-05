Santilli, Anthony

Anthony E. Santilli, 85, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Vivian A. DeSorbo Santilli. Anthony was born in Derby on February 9, 1934 and was the son of the late Quirino E. and Marianna Sonsini Santilli. He served his country faithfully in the US Army, 101st Airborne during the Korean War. Anthony earned his Master of Art degree from Columbia University and was an Industrial Arts Educator at Cheshire High School for many years until his retirement. He was a Division One referee in the area for many soccer and baseball games and was a longtime baseball coach at Cheshire High School. Anthony enjoyed playing golf, gardening, cars and throughout his life, he was actively involved with Ascension Church. Father of Anthony Santilli (Dawn), John Santilli (Leisha), Joseph Santilli and Jeffrey Santilli (Aran). Grandfather of Erika, Maria, Anthony, Hannah and Emma. Brother of Theresa Loda.

The visiting hours will be Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery, Derby. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019