Siciliano, Anthony

Anthony Siciliano, 49, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven on October 12, 1969 and was the son of Patricia Vergato Siciliano and the late Palmiro "Paul" Siciliano. Anthony had worked for his family business and later was the owner and operator of Connecticut Quality Landscaping. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Anthony was a great kidder and loved making a grand entrance. Brother of Terry Siciliano, Paul Siciliano, Jr. (fiancé Lisa) and Michael Siciliano (Barbie). Uncle of Crystal Boyarsky (Rus), Nicholas Siciliano, Rudy Fasano (Rachel), Michelle and Farrah Siciliano, Ashley Onofrio, Rachel Siciliano and the late Marissa Siciliano. Great-Uncle of Joseph Rivera, Cali and Cryslin Boyarsky, Faith Fasano. Also survived by his beloved dog Houston.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:00 with his uncle Pastor Thomas Vergato officiating. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to http://.Fontanforce.org of Boston Children's Heart Center in honor of Anthony Siciliano and his niece Faith Fasano who is part of this research.