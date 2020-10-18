Silvestro, Sr., Anthony
Anthony Silvestro, Sr., 94, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his daughter's home in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. He was the beloved husband of Raffaella (Rae) Vollono Silvestro for 59 years. Anthony was born in New Haven on April 24, 1926 and was the son of the late Joseph (Giuseppe) and Rose (Rosina) Greco Silvestro. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II. Anthony was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and had worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, North Haven in HVAC for 26 years until his retirement. An avid sports fan, he loved the Yankees, the Giants, UCONN basketball and watching his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed playing golf and building and restoring furniture. Father of Anthony Silvestro, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Frisco, TX, and Cheryl (Silvestro) Mihalovich and her husband Len of Buzzards Bay, MA. Grandfather of April and Benjamin Mihalovich. Brother of Lucille Zorena, Eleanor Ruby, Ann De Matteo and predeceased by sisters Jenny Corniello, Ida Milone, Mary Landino, Sarah Mazzetta, Rose Laurello, and brothers Alfred, Joseph, Clement and James Silvestro. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning, Oct. 21st at 10:00 a.m. to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cranberry Hospice, Philanthropy Office, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or online at https://www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now
