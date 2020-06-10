Tusa, Anthony
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Anthony (Tony) Tusa, 97, of West Haven, CT, on June 4, 2020. Tony passed away peacefully while surrounded by his devoted family. He was the beloved husband of Marie Montalbano Tusa, and the adored, proud father of his daughter, Maxine (Steven) Schnitzer, of Bethesda, MD. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 1, 1923, he was the son of the late Filippo and Marchesina Gualberti Tusa. Tony was a proud United States Navy veteran, having served in the Coast Guard during World War II, stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After the war, Tony took up ballroom dancing and big band singing. He went on to teach dance and had the privilege of singing with a variety of big bands in his early years, including the Dick Stabile Band. Tony and Marie met in 1947 at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City and they danced together for 73 years. Until his last days, Tony never stopped singing those classic Frank Sinatra songs. The last song he sang to his wife and daughter the week before his passing was "Fly me to the Moon". His family likes to think that Tony was swept up by the Summer Wind and is singing among the stars. Tony retired in 2003, after spending many years in the handbag manufacturing business and then later in the private limousine business. He continued to bring joy to people with his voice, singing at family weddings and nursing homes around the state until age 94. Tony was also an avid bridge player. He was a jovial man who loved to tell a good joke and, more than anything, loved spending time with his family and his many friends. Besides his wife and daughter, Tony is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Sydney and Jordan Schnitzer, who will always treasure the memory of their PopPop, and his beloved son-in-law Steven C. Schnitzer, of Bethesda, MD. He was predeceased by his siblings, Victor Tusa, Anna Boccio, Frank Tusa and Sadie DeRosa. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven, VA Medical Center, West Haven, CT; www.connecticut.va.gov/giving. To leave an online message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.