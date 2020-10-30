Viola, AnthonyAnthony W. Viola, 79, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, passed away on October 27, 2020. He formerly lived in Niantic, Trumbull and Hamden CT. Born in New Haven, CT on September 6, 1941, he was the son of Ernest and Gilda Viola. He was predeceased by his wife Joanne C. Viola. He is survived by two sons, Richard and his wife Tamara, and Steven and his wife Karen, and two grandchildren, Alison and Kyle Viola. He is also survived by his sister Judith Feather and two brothers Ernest and his wife Lisa and Thomas Viola. Also surviving Anthony is his partner Joan Amato. Anthony received his undergraduate degree from Quinnipiac University and his masters degree from the University of New Haven. He spent the majority of his working career with Olin Corporation where he held several positions within the Tax Department. He retired as Director of Tax Compliance in 1998. He loved to play golf, enjoyed owning and driving classic cars and spending time with his family. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial November 4 at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church (C.B.L.C.), Hamden. Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 8:30 - 10 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H. 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Checks may be made payable to UNC Lineberger with "In memory of Anthony Viola" in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: UNC Health Foundation, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.