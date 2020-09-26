1/1
Anthony Vitale
1933 - 2020
Vitale, Anthony
Anthony J. Vitale, 86, of North Haven, (formerly of East Haven) and Orleans, MA, passed away peacefully September 25, 2020. Born in West Haven on November 17, 1933 to the late Anthony and Rosaria (DiLeo) Vitale. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Gloria Zambrano Vitale and his three loving children Anthony (Rebecca) Vitale of Cheshire, Maryann (Peter) Beltz of Woodbridge, and Rosemarie (Martin) Hummel of Orange and his cherished grandchildren Kathryn, Anthony and Samantha Vitale, Peter James, Julianne and Jared Beltz and Allison and Kyle Hummel. Anthony was the proud owner of Andy's Market with his brothers for 54 years. Anthony was a founding member of East Haven Youth Hockey, a lifetime member of Elm City Gun Club, a member of the Sacred Heart Academy Father's Club and a past member of the East Coast Swamp Flyers RC Club. He was a past communicant and Eucharistic minister at St. Clare Church and a recipient of the St. Joseph's Medal of Honor. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family at their vacation home on Cape Cod. He looked forward to spending every summer with his grandchildren enjoying the pool on Redfield Avenue and long summer days on Nauset Beach. He was predeceased by his brothers Andrew, Joseph and Joseph C. Vitale and his stepfather Jack Vitale.
Visiting hours will be Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michel Church, 29 Wooster Place, Tuesday morning at 10. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514. Share a memory and sign Tony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michel Church
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
