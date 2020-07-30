TURRICCIO, ANTOINETTA (NONNI)
Antoinetta Spino Turriccio,( known as "Nonni" to all), 95, of North Haven, formerly of Prospect Place Extension, East Haven for many years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford in the arms of her granddaughter and loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to Luciano Turriccio. Antoinetta was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Filomena DeCesare Spino. In 1929 her family moved to Cercemaggiore, Province of Campobasso, Italy where she was raised and at the age of 21, she came back to the United States settling in the Town Plot section of Waterbury where she met her husband. They later moved to Legion Avenue, New Haven until moving to East Haven. A seamstress all her life, Antoinetta was a hard and devoted worker for the former Berger Brothers and the former Strause-Adlers, both were in New Haven. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always worrying about others, never herself. She will be dearly missed. Loving mother of Grace DeFilippo and her husband Nickolas, Phyllis Havens and her husband Brian. Beloved Nonni to Jennifer Havens Mineri and her husband Louis III, Luciano C. Havens and his wife Maria. Also survived by the loves of her life, Louis E. Mineri IV, Biagio Brian Mineri, Filomena Grace Mineri, Luciano Mario Havens, Vienna Rose Mineri and Leo Brian Havens. Step Nonni to Tonya Oliveira and her husband Nuno, Nickolas DeFilippo and his wife Stephanie. Step Nonni to Emilia and Nico DeFilippo, Mateo and Lilliana Oliveira. Predeceased by her sisters Jennie DiCarlo, Marie (Testa) Fasulo, Mary Giaquinto, Carmela and Concetta Spino and brothers, Giovanni, and Michele Spino. The family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" to
Tara at the CT Hospice, Connie Maiorano, Dr. Joseph Balsamo, and Dr. Melissa Knauert, you all went over and above.
The visiting hours will be Sunday, August 2nd from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning, August 3rd at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial (mask and social distancing required, no more than 100 people in church) and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following the mass in the All Saints Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra Ciccone Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Branford High School, 185 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405 or the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com