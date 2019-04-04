Incampo, Antoinette Baldino "Toni"

Antoinette Baldino "Toni" Incampo, died at The Arden House, Mar. 31, 2019 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Incampo, whom she was married to for 52 years. Toni was born in New Haven on June 13, 1926, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Giulia Rossi Baldino and after graduating Hillhouse High School in 1944 entered the US Cadet Nurse Corps at St. Raphael's Hospital School of Nursing, one of the first Cadet Nursing Corps classes started during WWII, graduating in 1947. She was a private duty nurse at the hospital and then became a school nurse for Hamden Public and Private Schools. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1981 at SCSU. She retired in 1992 and then gave countless hours of dedication and service to the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Sacred Heart Convent and Manor. She was loved by everyone there. Since 1985, she was active in the Women's Club, serving as President, on the Board and many committees. She helped many new members and received an award for her 30 years in the club. Active in the General Federation of Women Clubs, she was District Director and UN chairperson. A recipient of the Hamden Notables Award, she showed her energy and spirit at community events, too. She loved her church and church family at Blessed Sacrament. She gave of herself as Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council member and Sanctuary Keeper. She felt blessed to receive the St. Joseph Medal at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hartford. Antoinette enjoyed travelling with Frank. Cape Cod was their favorite vacation spot. They once reconnected with family in Italy which made a lasting impression. She will never forget her five week trip throughout Europe as a chaperone with Sacred Heart students. She also toured in Greece and joined friends on trips to Washington DC and Branson. Frank and Antoinette were superb ball room dancers and avid pinochle players. They loved visiting family and friends, near and far. She loved swimming and going to the beach. She spoke and studied the Italian language and loved Italian culture. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, the arts, reading and homemaking. She never forgot someone's birthday or anniversary. Antoinette touched many lives with sincerity, compassion and kindness. She is survived by a son John Incampo and his wife Nina of Denver, CO, a daughter, Jean Incampo of Hamden, grandchildren, Terri Incampo of Boston, Tina and Daniel Rasco of Westminister, CO, Jerry and Jaime Mehaffey both of NC, great-grandchildren, Daniel Rasco Jonathan, Louis, Matthew, Joshua, Leah, Kara, Deana and Jenna Mehaffey. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Karen Mahaffey and her brother, Dominic Baldino and her sisters, Christina Amendola, Raffie Baker, Mary DeLucia and Concetta Staiano. Thanks to those in the Medical profession who sustained her and devoted caregiver, Maria. Funeral Saturday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 o'clock. Entombment in the All Saints Mausoleum. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Clelian Center, 265 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019