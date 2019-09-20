New Haven Register Obituaries
Antoinette Bourgeois


1924 - 2019
Antoinette Bourgeois Obituary
Bourgeois, Antoinette
Antoinette Carangelo Bourgeois, 95, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Meadow Mills Assisted Living with her sister by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Bourgeois. Antoinette was born in New Haven on July 2, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Concetta "Mae" Onofrio Carangelo. She had worked as a secretary at North East Graphics for 55 years until her retirement. Antoinette enjoyed traveling, shopping and dancing. Sister of Barbara Savino. Aunt of Michael Savino (Cecilia Whetstone) and Lynnmarie Evans. Great-aunt of Austin Wambolt and Brittni Evans.
The visiting hours will be on Monday morning from 9:15 to 10:45 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 199 Park Rd. Ext. Middlebury, CT 06762. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019
