Antoinette C. Verdini, 89, of East Haven, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Village at Mariners Point, East Haven with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Angelo Verdini. Antoinette was born in Manhattan, New York and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angelina Berardinelli Capparelli. She had worked for General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York as an Engineer Secretary in large turbine development. Later in life Antoinette and her husband opened Cir-Tek Inc. where she was the Treasurer and Corporate Secretary for 30 years. She was a past recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award for her involvement with raising money for Rotary International-Polio Plus and was also recognized for her involvement with the World War II Monument in Washington D.C. Mother of Norine Verdini and Patricia Dobroth. Grandmother of Lia (Michael) DiGioia, Margaret and Killian Dobroth. Great-grandmother of Ariana and Marco DiGioia.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Monday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Rotary International or Rotary International-Polio Plus, PO Box 202, North Haven, CT 06473-0202.