Antoinette "Nettie" Console Picone, 90, of East Haven passed away February 18, 2019 in the St. Raphael Campus surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Angelo "Jumbo" P. Picone. Loving mother of Gina (Joseph) Vicinanza and Karen (Joseph) Ponzio all of North Haven and Peter (Angela) Picone of North Branford. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Robert Picone and Anthony and Nicholas Ponzio. Nettie was born in New Haven, June 28, 1928, a daughter of the late George and Adeline Acampora Console. Caring sister of Adeline Severino of Wallingford and the late Phyllis Console. Prior to her retirement, Nettie, along with her late husband Angelo, owned the former Picone's Fruit Stand in Foxon area of East Haven for 25 years.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven, CT 06513.

Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019