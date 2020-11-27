DePaolo, Antoinette
Great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and loving wife, Antoinette Cavalotto DePaolo of East Haven died peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late John DePaolo, Sr. She was born in New Haven on March 14, 1928 to the late Felice "PeeWee" and Catherine Acquarulo Cavalotto. She is survived by her loving children Jenny (Martin) Gerst and John (Liz) DePaolo, Jr.; a sister Lucy Esposito; a brother Andrew Cavalotto and her 5 adoring grandchildren Heather Gerst Meachen, Katherine Gerst Letkowski, Philip Gerst, Andrea DePaolo Riley, Matthew DePaolo and 6 adoring great-grandchildren Isabelle, Riley, Corey, Elyssa, John, and Grady. She worked in food preparation for the New Haven Board of Education and later at the Southern New England Telephone Company. She enjoyed making a happy home for her family, cooking, cleaning and fussing over her children and grandchildren. She was very active with many friends, as well, and loved to dance, sing and go to the casino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Church. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Iovanne Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For those who choose to attend, masks and social distancing are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
