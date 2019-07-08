New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Antoinette Frisco


1923 - 2019
Antoinette Frisco Obituary
Frisco, Antoinette
Antoinette Frisco, of New Haven passed away peacefully July 6, 2019 in Apple Rehab - Guilford. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Frisco. Born in New Haven on March 13, 1923, daughter of the late Thomas and Angelina Bengivengo, Antoinette worked for the former Duckster Sportswear Company for many years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis Church and was an active volunteer for the annual Strawberry Festival and Bingo. Beloved mother of Ellen (James) Cole and Chuck Frisco. Sister of Julio "Sonny" Bengivengo and the late Mary Torre, Theresa Vergato, Josephine Carbone and Thomas Bengivengo. Grandmother of Jessica Frisco, James Cole Jr., Kelly Cole, and the late Ronald Cole. Great-grandmother of Zackary Spragg and Scarlett Pizzi. Antoinette's family would like to the staff of Apple Rehab - Guilford for the excellent care they provided to her over many years.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Share a memory and sign Antoinette's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019
