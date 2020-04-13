|
Hoffman, Antoinette "Toni"
Antoinette "Toni" Hoffman, age 100, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Born in West Haven, CT, on October 7, 1919, a daughter to the late Leonardo and Michalena Mercurio Tantimonaco, who both immigrated from Viesta, Italy in the early 1900's. She is survived by her children, James Hoffman (Beth) of Traverse City, MI, Nancy DiNubile (Mark, her favorite "SIL") of Moorestown, New Jersey and Francis Hoffman of LaBelle, FL, along with 9 beloved grandsons and 7 cherished great-grandchildren, leaving many loving nephews and nieces, especially Patty Salvatore, Joanie Turbert Marino, and Michele Turbert Murray, who will always have a special place in her heart. Toni was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John T. Hoffman, her sons, Thomas Hoffman and John (Jackie) Hoffman, and her loving sisters, Mary Turbert and Josephine Donovan.
Toni was the secretary at St. Paul's Church in West Haven for over 35 years, and served as an active communicant. She was a selfless loving woman, very active in her church and community. She enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by family and friends, a place where she was truly content. Also, she loved cooking anything Italian; we could always look forward to her Thursday "gravy"/sauce. Her lemon meringue and apple pies were masterpieces. Being deeply religious, Sunday rituals consisted of Mass followed by family time and listening to Italian music. Toni traveled extensively with the St. Paul's group, throughout Europe and beyond. Toni looked forward to volunteering at the voting polls and weekly bingo. She was involved with many clubs and activities, including the Democratic Womens Club, Allingtown Seniors, SAGES, and a very special monthly "birthday club". For over 30 years, she joined with close relatives and friends to celebrate over dinner the milestones of each person's family. She was a great mother (and mother-in-law) NaNa, Aunt and friend. We will miss her deeply until we meet again.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020