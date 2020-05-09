Lovegrove, Antoinette
Antoinette (Ventura) Lovegrove ("Annette", "Netta" ,"Nettie"), 82, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in New Haven on September 29, 1937. She had a well-storied, happy childhood, growing up in the Wooster Square section of New Haven with her cherished parents, John and Catherine (Gambardella) Ventura and beloved brothers and sisters; Frances (Civitello), Rose (Acabbo), Annie (Sampietro), Catherine (Ferrie), Frederick Ventura and Andrew Ventura. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Annie and her brother Andrew. She was the devoted, single mother of Jodi Lovegrove-Peeler of West Haven and Michael Lovegrove of Fairfield; proud mother-in-law to Donald Peeler and Kelly Lovegrove; adoring Nonna to Tanner, Reid and Shane Lovegrove and a darling aunt to many nieces and nephews. Annette graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1955 and later attended Quinnipiac College. She had a "math mind" and loved working with numbers which she did during her years of employment at Winchester Repeating Arms Company, at various family grocery businesses, and lastly, at Railroad Salvage from where she retired after 28 years of service in 2014. Annette was a devout Catholic, attending mass every weekday morning at St. Agnes in Milford and on Sundays at Our Lady of Victory in West Haven. She was a dedicated follower of Saint Therese of Lisieux, "The Little Flower" and adored red roses which are associated with answered prayers from this favorite saint. What Annette enjoyed the most in life was spending time with and caring for her family. She was skilled and creative in the kitchen, cooking up well-loved family favorites such as her sausage bread, chicken cutlets, stuffed mushrooms, and broccoli rabe as well as trying out new recipes that she would find on Pinterest. She treated her family like gold and showered them with love, traditions and gifts on birthdays, holidays and every day. She spent months prior to occasions thinking of creative presents for the people she loved, frequenting Milford K-Mart, TJ Maxx, Kohl's and a yearly holiday shopping trip to Bloomingdales.
When she wasn't giving to others, Annette's idea of a perfect way to unwind was a trip to a casino for an afternoon of slots, a Leroux Blackberry Brandy on the rocks and a delicious lunch with family or friends. She enjoyed watching television and could predict the ending to a show or movie within 3 minutes of it starting, playfully ruining it for anyone watching with her. She loved hosting Saturday sleepovers for her grandchildren, followed by a mandatory Sunday mass and breakfast at Pop's. The memory of Annette, her generosity and her selfless ways will live eternally in those who cherished her. To honor this treasured characteristic, donations may be made in Annette's memory to Operation Christmas Child whose mission is to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to needy children around the world. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give or by mail to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Annette's family would like to thank the tireless health care providers at Yale New Haven Health-York Street, the Carolton in Fairfield and Aides and Companions in West Haven for their loving care and positive support over the past months.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be held in private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather together. In the meantime, please keep Annette's memory alive each time you see a red rose by saying a prayer for someone you love. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.