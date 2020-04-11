|
Lutz, Antoinette M.
Antoinette Marie Lutz of Chester, CT, daughter of the late Benjamin and Domicella (Skapinska) Zalinsky, passed away at age 91 on Monday, April 6 after contracting COVID-19. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles R. Lutz Sr. and her siblings Helen Szymaskiewicz, Walter Szymaskiewicz, Sophie Music, Chester Zalinsky, and William Zelinsky. She leaves her children Dora Marie (husband Emmett) Lyman of East Haddam, Charlene (husband Donald) Hall of Bolivia, NC, Helene (husband Jay) Valentine of Clinton, and Charles (wife Sabrina) Lutz Jr. of Amston; her grandchildren Emmett J. Lyman IV, Jessica Lyman; Donald Hall Jr., Charles (wife Jennifer Yuan) Lutz III, Cameron R. Lutz, and Laura Valentine; great-granddaughters Chelsea Valli, Ella Valli, and Avery-Jean Valli; and sister-in-law Grace Zelinsky of West Haven. Antoinette (Toni) was born in New Haven, CT on November 18, 1928, and lived in West Haven, Milford and Deep River. Toni was devoted to her husband and family. She was a candy striper at St. Raphael's Hospital, worked at Talon's, retired from Burndy Corp. of Milford and worked beside her husband in their restaurant. She loved visiting with family and friends, traveling, crafting, gardening and quilting. She was an excellent cook, exceptional seamstress and made the holidays special for everyone. Memorial contributions may be made to (). A private burial was held April 9 at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. A celebration of her life will be held on a future date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020