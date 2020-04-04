|
Coleman, Antoinette Mott
Antoinette Mott Coleman known as "Toni" to many died peacefully at home on April 1, 2020. She was born December 26, 1920 on Block Island, Rhode Island. Toni was the oldest child born to Henry and Marie Mott. At the age of 18, she left Block Island to attend Rhode Island School of Nursing. She joined the Red Cross before graduating, and then went on to serve as a nurse in the United States Army overseas during WWII. Upon return from overseas, she met her husband George Cornelius Coleman, they married in Branford, CT in 1947 where they resided and raised their three children. She leaves behind her three children Margaret (William) Gouin of Branford, Marie Crouch of Branford, and Daniel (Joanne) Coleman of Branford. Her five grandchildren; Dawn Crouch-Klarman of Branford, Jason (Laura)Crouch of North Haven, Laurie Gouin-Crouch of Branford, Geoffrey Gouin (Sheilia) of Higganum, and Danielle Coleman of Branford. Her nine great-grandchildren Dallas, Karissa, Kaylyn, Jaylyn, Joshua, Hunter, Hayden, Kendall, and Dillon. In addition, she leaves behind Stephanie Yahara Brancato of Killingworth, who was like a daughter to Toni, and many nieces and nephews. Toni was predeceased by her husband George Coleman, her son-in-law Donald R. Crouch, her three sisters Julia, Harriet, Phoebe, and her brother Albert.
Toni was well known throughout the community for her many nursing roles in town, her volunteer service with the Veterans Association, the American Legion, and the Branford Parade Committee for the Memorial and Veterans Day parades, as well as her participation in Veterans Appreciation Day where she visited local schools to share stories of her experiences during her military service. Toni never stopped learning, as an adult she went to SCSU to earn both her bachelor and master degrees. She loved travel and circled around the world five times, her last international trip was an expedition to Antarctica, her last domestic trip was sponsored in honor by the Veterans Association to the WWII and other monuments in Washington D.C in September 2011.
She was a strong, resilient woman who lived life with true integrity and humility. She was an inspiration to many, she knew the value of hard work and living life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020