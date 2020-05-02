Gallicchio, Antoinette Romano
Antoinette Romano Gallicchio, 93, of East Haven passed away on May 1, 2020 at St. Raphael Campus. Ann or Nana as she was known to family, was born and raised in the Fair Haven section of New Haven. She was one of 9 children born to Mary and Aniello Romano. She worked as a bookkeeper at A&P grocery store on Grand Avenue. She married her husband Joseph in 1951 and soon moved to East Haven, buying a home next door to her sister Lucy and her husband Jerry, her husband's brother. Both families lived next door for many years sharing many happy memories. Ann became a lunch lady at Deer Run School where she worked for 50 years known to many generations of students. She was a member of the ladies guild and a regular member of the morning mass group at Our Lady of Pompeii Church and volunteered to help at many church events. In her later years her passion became her grandchildren: Giancarlo, Gemma and Rosanna and her "grand-cat" Milo. Some of her favorite things was to go to the playgrounds, dinner and most of all piano recitals where all three children played. In addition to her grandchildren she is survived by her daughter LuAnn Gallicchio (Georgia Reynolds), and her son Joseph Gallicchio Jr. (Gretl). We would like to thank all of the care givers who took great care of her over this past year especially Ann who was her breakfast and lunch buddy.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Ann's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.