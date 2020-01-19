New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
New Haven, CT
Antoinette Schettino


1926 - 2020
Antoinette Schettino Obituary
Schettino, Antoinette
Antoinette (Pace) Schettino, 93, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Schettino, Sr. Antoinette was born in Ortona, Italy on October 11, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Rocco and Anna (Carafa) Pace. She worked for the former A.C. Gilbert Company of New Haven. Antoinette was devoted to her religion and her church, making many Novenas, and praying the rosary; but most of all, she was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph E. Schettino, Jr. (Janet), Robert Schettino (Sandra Luczynski), Mark Schettino (Deborah) and David Schettino (Barbara). Grandmother of Joseph E. Schettino, III (fiancé Heidi Behn), Jaclyn Denison (Stephen), Cassandra Samuel (Kegan), Mark Schettino, Jr., Michelle Schettino (Keith), Anna Nesto (Richard), Stephanie Schettino, and David Schettino, Jr.; sister-in-law of Loretta Pace and Andrew D'Amato. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Antoinette was predeceased by her brother, Robert Pace, and her sister, Marie D'Amato.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, January 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday, January 23 at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church, New Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or the Catholic Relief Services, 228 Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 20, 2020
