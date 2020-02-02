New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Orange, CT
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Sullivan


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Antoinette
Antoinette (Annette) Madeline Sullivan peacefully entered eternal rest on January 31, 2020. Born on July 25, 1942 in New Haven, CT, she was a longtime resident of Orange, CT. She loved spending time on the Rhode Island shoreline with her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph retired Battalion Chief (NHFD), her treasured grandchildren, family, and dear friends.
Annette attended Elm City Hairdressing school after graduating from Hill House High School and worked for the Edward Malley's Company in her younger years. She later enjoyed a 22 year career with the Orange Visiting Nurses Association, where she touched many lives.
As a devote Catholic, Annette enjoyed 12 years of serving as a Eucharistic Minister at the parish of the Holy Infant Church of Orange, CT. She was the loving mother to Jennifer Green (Todd), Joseph Sullivan Jr. retired fireman (NHFD), (Michelle) and loving grandmother to Shay and Bayley Green, Nikolas Sullivan and Daniel Forbotnick.
Annette leaves a sister Maryann Smith (Jim), brother Frank Morrone, Jr, and niece Melissa Smith Crone (Justin). She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Morrone, and sister Barbara Connor (Patrick). She will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St, New Haven on Tuesday from 4-7 PM and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in Holy Infant Church, Orange where she devoted so much of her time. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.
You can continue her kindness by donating to, or volunteering at the Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -