Sullivan, Antoinette
Antoinette (Annette) Madeline Sullivan peacefully entered eternal rest on January 31, 2020. Born on July 25, 1942 in New Haven, CT, she was a longtime resident of Orange, CT. She loved spending time on the Rhode Island shoreline with her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph retired Battalion Chief (NHFD), her treasured grandchildren, family, and dear friends.
Annette attended Elm City Hairdressing school after graduating from Hill House High School and worked for the Edward Malley's Company in her younger years. She later enjoyed a 22 year career with the Orange Visiting Nurses Association, where she touched many lives.
As a devote Catholic, Annette enjoyed 12 years of serving as a Eucharistic Minister at the parish of the Holy Infant Church of Orange, CT. She was the loving mother to Jennifer Green (Todd), Joseph Sullivan Jr. retired fireman (NHFD), (Michelle) and loving grandmother to Shay and Bayley Green, Nikolas Sullivan and Daniel Forbotnick.
Annette leaves a sister Maryann Smith (Jim), brother Frank Morrone, Jr, and niece Melissa Smith Crone (Justin). She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Morrone, and sister Barbara Connor (Patrick). She will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St, New Haven on Tuesday from 4-7 PM and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in Holy Infant Church, Orange where she devoted so much of her time. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.
You can continue her kindness by donating to, or volunteering at the Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.
