Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Antoinette "Nettie" Thomas


1935 - 2019
Antoinette "Nettie" Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Antoinette "Nettie"
Antoinette "Nettie" D'Onofrio Thomas, 84, of West Haven passed away on August 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Nettie is survived by her lifelong partner of 38 years Nunzio Perno. Loving mother of Denise (Dave) Prime of Waterbury, Edward (Sarah) Thomas, III and Deena (Brian) Grabinski all of West Haven and Bernadette (John) McGill-Spies of San Antonio, TX. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Margaret Fappiano D'Onofrio, her brothers, Anthony and Silvano "Sonny" D'Onofrio and her loving sister Lucia Roy. Nettie worked in the West Haven School System for 30 years, followed by working at West Haven City Hall as a Deputy Registrar of Voters for 10 years and in her spare time, worked at West Haven Bookkeeping. She was a member of the West Haven Community Center and a lifelong communicant of St. Paul's Church.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven THURSDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Parlor Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or a . Sign Nettie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2019
