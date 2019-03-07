New Haven Register Obituaries
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Antonette Locorotondo Obituary
Locorotondo, Antonette
Entered into rest, March 6, 2019, Antonette Donghia Locorotondo, 91, of Branford ; wife of the late Frank Locorotondo; mother of Rita (Bob) Franchini and Mark ( Lori Trascia) Locorotondo; grandmother of Sara (Jason) Collette, Michael and Jacob Locorotondo; also survived by her former daughter-in-law Audrey Locorotondo; predeceased by siblings Rose Gardetto and Leonard Donghia and grandson Paul Franchini; born Sept 26, 1927 in Bandergrift, PA, daugher of the late Peter and Emily Petrarca Donghia. She was an avid N.Y. Yankees Fan.
Funeral services will be held at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Friday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation from 9 to10 a.m. Entombment in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions to CT Hospice Inc. 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019
