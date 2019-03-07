|
Locorotundo, Antonette
Entered into rest, March 6, 2019, Antonette Donghia Locorotundo, 91, of Branford ; wife of the late Frank Locorotondo; mother of Rita (Bob) Franchini and Mark ( Lori Trascia) Locorotundo; grandmother of Sara (Jason) Collette, Michael and Jacob Locorotundo; also survived by her former daughter-in-law Audrey Locorotundo; predeceased by siblings Rose Gardetto and Leonard Donghia and grandson Paul Franchini; born Sept 26, 1927 in Bandergrift, PA, daugher of the late Peter and Emily Petrarca Donghia. She was an avid N.Y. Yankees Fan.
Funeral services will be held at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Friday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation from 9 to10 a.m. Entombment in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions to CT Hospice Inc. 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
