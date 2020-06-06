Antonette (Magliulo) Storoni
1922 - 2020
Storoni, Antonette (Magliulo)
Antonette (Magliulo) Storoni, 97, of East Haven passed away peacefully at her home on June 2, 2020. Annette, as everyone called her was born in New Haven, August 1922 to Vincenzo and Carmelo (Grieco) Magliulo. She was married to her late loving husband, Harry Storoni for 67 years and is survived by her son Henry R. Storoni of Chepachet, RI.
She attended New Haven High School and Wilbur Cross Business School of New Haven, Connecticut. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hamden and St. Clare's Church in East Haven.
Annette enjoyed cooking and baking, socializing with her neighbors, playing cards, going to the Metropolitan Opera, and traveling to Italy. On her retirement, she was honored with a plaque citing her dedication and commitment for thirty years of service as a bookkeeper to the Jewish Community Center of New Haven. She loved and was devoted to all of her close and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters Frances Buonocore of East Haven and Amalia Campochiaro of Fort Myers, FL.
A private family funeral under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, East Haven will be held at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
