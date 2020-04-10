|
BUONO, ANTONIA(Toni) TERRACE
Antonia Terrace Buono, 84, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Frank Buono Jr. Antonia was born in New Haven on March 10, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Antonio Terrace and Marie Rascati. Antonia worked for many years for Marzullo Insurance Agency and Ferguson & McGuire Insurance until her retirement. Antonia enjoyed spending weekends in Vermont until she retired and then spending winters in Florida. Antonia was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and most of all being with her family as much as possible. Loving Mother of Frank Buono (LuAnn), Mark Buono (Denise), Anthony "Terry" Buono (Barbara, Fiance) and Gina Mauri (Rich). Grandmother of Michael Buono (Christina), Mathew Buono, Mark Buono (Renee) Teale Buono, Richie Mauri and Marissa Mauri. Great-grandmother of Michael Buono, Jr., Olivia Buono, Niko Buono and Christian Buono. Predeceased by 5 sisters Josephine Pisani, Clara Ruocco, Elsie McGinley, Lillian Piccolo and Dorothy Murphy. Her family would like to extend a special "thank you" for the excellent care provided by her fulltime caregiver Aga and all the nurses and staff at VNA Hospice. Due to the national health crisis, the family asks that everyone remain home safely. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 or Masonic Home Health & Hospice, 104 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020