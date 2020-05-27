Tjardes, Antonietta Maria
Antonietta Maria Tjardes of North Branford, beloved wife of the late Hans Tjardes passed away peacefully surrounded by her family May 26, 2020. Antonietta was born in Aosta, Italy to the late Alberto and Marziantonia Ciarlo (DiLeone). She is survived by her three children, Anne Johnson (husband Mark) and children Marzia and Caroline, of Branford, Marta Elmasry and children, Lauren and Katherine of Branford and Albert Tjardes (wife Jessica) and daughter Erin of East Lyme as well as her sister Annina Guarnieri of Branford. Antonietta came to America to join her family in 1961. She met her future husband while learning English together. With her husband and children she enjoyed travel within the US and the much of the globe. Where she was happiest was at home spending time with her family, gardening, and watching her granddaughters. She had a talent of cooking unbelievable meals and hardly ever referred to a cookbook.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Connecticut Hospice. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Antonietta Maria Tjardes of North Branford, beloved wife of the late Hans Tjardes passed away peacefully surrounded by her family May 26, 2020. Antonietta was born in Aosta, Italy to the late Alberto and Marziantonia Ciarlo (DiLeone). She is survived by her three children, Anne Johnson (husband Mark) and children Marzia and Caroline, of Branford, Marta Elmasry and children, Lauren and Katherine of Branford and Albert Tjardes (wife Jessica) and daughter Erin of East Lyme as well as her sister Annina Guarnieri of Branford. Antonietta came to America to join her family in 1961. She met her future husband while learning English together. With her husband and children she enjoyed travel within the US and the much of the globe. Where she was happiest was at home spending time with her family, gardening, and watching her granddaughters. She had a talent of cooking unbelievable meals and hardly ever referred to a cookbook.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Connecticut Hospice. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.