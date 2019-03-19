Mariconda, Antonietta

Antonietta Mariconda, 73 of North Haven died peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Antonietta was born in Santa Lucia di Serino, province of Avellino, Italy on January 2, 1946, a daughter of the late Basilio and Teresa Bove Mariconda. She had resided in North Haven for the past thirty four years. She is survived by her sister Lina Ferraro and her husband Andrew of North Haven with whom she resided, her sister-in-law, Lucia Mariconda Lawrence of Wallingford, two nieces, Teresa and Giulia, three nephews, Basilio, John and Andrew, Jr., and many great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Geremia Mariconda. Antonietta's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude and love to her caretaker and family friend Angela Chiarello, and to Masonicare Hospice for all their help, kindness and support. Antonietta's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 20th from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonicare Home, Health and Hospice, 104 S. Turnpike Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492 or online at www.masonicare.org www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019