Cinotti, Antonio

Antonio Cinotti, age 93, lifelong resident of West Haven, husband of the late Marianna Cinotti passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Father of Pasquale and his wife Laurie Cinotti of Wallingford, CT and Alexander and his wife Ann Cinotti of Bristol, CT. Grandmother of Anthony, Michael, Marcus and Ethan Cinotti. Antonio was predeceased by six siblings having been the youngest of seven children. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Italy.

Antonio was born on September 6, 1925 in San Prisco, Caserta, Italy. Son of the late Pasquale and Anita (Zibella) Cinotti. Antonio was a communicant of Saint Paul's Catholic Church in West Haven. He had retired from the Blakeslee, Arpaia and Chapman Construction Company since 1987. An avid lover of the sport of bocce his entire life, he was able to play and win many matches at the John Barone bocce court located at Savin Rock right up until his later years.

His funeral procession will leave the West Haven Funeral Home at 662 Savin Ave., West Haven, Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 38 Talmadge Ave., East Haven, CT 06512.

