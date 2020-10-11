1/2
Antonio DiRubbo
1941 - 2020
DiRubbo, Antonio
Antonio "Tony" DiRubbo, 79, of Cheshire, formerly of New Haven, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the Regency House, Wallingford after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to AnnaMarie Santoro DiRubbo. Tony was born (1941) in Cerreto Sannita, Province of Benevento, Italy and was the son of the late Angelo and Lucia DiMeola DiRubbo. He immigrated to New Haven, CT at the age of 15 in 1956 and resided there until 2012 when he moved to Cheshire. Tony had worked for the Sealy Company for over 30 years and later for Cerrito Upholstery until his retirement. He enjoyed playing soccer with the New Haven Italians, was an avid golfer, enjoyed a "good glass of wine" and his wife's home-cooking. A true family-man, provider, and hard-worker, what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and friends who he loved unconditionally.
In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by his daughter Lisa Berardi (Stephen) and son Michael DiRubbo (fiancée Linda Howard), grandsons Nicholas and Joseph Berardi, sister Dora Marzano (Italy) and many nieces and nephews in CT, Europe, and South America. He was predeceased by brothers Francesco, Alessandro, Umberto and Pietro DiRubbo (Italy) and sisters Antoinetta Perrelli (CT) and Josephine Gioffi (NY).
The visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30 to St. Joseph Church, New Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson's Disease of CT, 1450 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
14
Funeral
09:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home - procession leaves funeral home at this time
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
