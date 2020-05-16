STEFANIA, ANTONIO F.
Antonio F. Stefania, 84, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in Ortona, Italy on March 8, 1936 and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Filomena Fonzi Stefania. Predeceased by his sister Maria Izzo and his niece Mary Jo Izzo. He is survived by his niece Rita Izzo, nephew Steven Izzo and his wife Lee Ann Izzo. He is a great-uncle to Sam, Nate, and Eden Nobile. Antonio was member of the Tile, Marble & Terrazzo Local #65 Finishers, was a master stone and tile mason, and a proud craftsman. His work may be seen in many important buildings throughout New England. He was an avid soccer fan, especially when Italy was in the World Cup! In his retirement, he enjoyed keeping a large garden and was particularly proud of his many fig trees.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Antonio F. Stefania, 84, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in Ortona, Italy on March 8, 1936 and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Filomena Fonzi Stefania. Predeceased by his sister Maria Izzo and his niece Mary Jo Izzo. He is survived by his niece Rita Izzo, nephew Steven Izzo and his wife Lee Ann Izzo. He is a great-uncle to Sam, Nate, and Eden Nobile. Antonio was member of the Tile, Marble & Terrazzo Local #65 Finishers, was a master stone and tile mason, and a proud craftsman. His work may be seen in many important buildings throughout New England. He was an avid soccer fan, especially when Italy was in the World Cup! In his retirement, he enjoyed keeping a large garden and was particularly proud of his many fig trees.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.