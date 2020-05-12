Grandetti, AntonioAntonio Grandetti, 46, of Wallingford, beloved husband of Amber (Ouellette) Grandetti passed away on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in New Haven, CT on January 9th, 1974, he was the son of Giovanni and Antonetta (Fiondella) Grandetti. Antonio was a loving father to his twin boys Grayson and Giovanni Grandetti. He graduated from East Haven High School Class of 1993 and attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School. He was currently employed as security at Yale Center for British Arts. Antonio loved helping people and volunteered as an Emergency Medical Responder for the town of North Branford Fire Dept. Company 4. He was a parishioner of Our of Fatima Church. Antonio had a passion for cooking and dreamed of having his own restaurant. He loved soccer and teaching his boys about the game. He was an avid Boston Bruins, New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Antonio had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He always thought of others before himself. He is also survived by his loving siblings Caterina Asklar and husband Rick, Fulvio Grandetti and wife Monica (Varriale). He also leaves his in-laws Donald and Maryann Ouellette, brothers-in-law Gregg and wife Claudia Ouellette, Brent and wife Stacey Ouellette. Antonio was a loving zio to Jason, Jadah, Jaylynn Asklar, Fulvio and Guilia Grandetti, Brianna, Lorenzo, Gavin and Luca Ouellette.A service will be conducted on Friday morning at 10:00 OUTSIDE the All Saints Mausoleum, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. Please omit flowers and make all memorial contributions to the Antonio Grandetti Children's Education Fund through the Go-Fund-Me page. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements.