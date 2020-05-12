Antonio Grandetti
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grandetti, Antonio
Antonio Grandetti, 46, of Wallingford, beloved husband of Amber (Ouellette) Grandetti passed away on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in New Haven, CT on January 9th, 1974, he was the son of Giovanni and Antonetta (Fiondella) Grandetti. Antonio was a loving father to his twin boys Grayson and Giovanni Grandetti. He graduated from East Haven High School Class of 1993 and attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School. He was currently employed as security at Yale Center for British Arts. Antonio loved helping people and volunteered as an Emergency Medical Responder for the town of North Branford Fire Dept. Company 4. He was a parishioner of Our of Fatima Church. Antonio had a passion for cooking and dreamed of having his own restaurant. He loved soccer and teaching his boys about the game. He was an avid Boston Bruins, New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Antonio had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He always thought of others before himself. He is also survived by his loving siblings Caterina Asklar and husband Rick, Fulvio Grandetti and wife Monica (Varriale). He also leaves his in-laws Donald and Maryann Ouellette, brothers-in-law Gregg and wife Claudia Ouellette, Brent and wife Stacey Ouellette. Antonio was a loving zio to Jason, Jadah, Jaylynn Asklar, Fulvio and Guilia Grandetti, Brianna, Lorenzo, Gavin and Luca Ouellette.
A service will be conducted on Friday morning at 10:00 OUTSIDE the All Saints Mausoleum, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. Please omit flowers and make all memorial contributions to the Antonio Grandetti Children's Education Fund through the Go-Fund-Me page. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
10:00 AM
All Saints Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 12, 2020
I remember Tony as a young boy growing up across from my parents. Sympathies to his parents and entire family.
Gayle DeCrosta
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
Antonio was a kind and giving person. He was always looking to help others. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and son. We will miss his big heart and gentle soul. Peace my friend.
Eric Emanuelson
Friend
May 12, 2020
All of us docents knew we could count on Antonio. He also shared his love for his family and so proud of his sons. I can not imagine the Center without Antonio.
Anneke Hathaway
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Mixed Roses
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Brown
May 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man who always made everyone welcome at work with his smile and generosity. Condolences to the family at this sad time. Karen Buehler
Karen Buehler
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved