Capece, Antonio J.

Antonio J. Capece of Belton, Texas passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday March 31, 2019. Born in Middletown, CT on January 19, 1994. He is survived by his loving parents David and Pamela (Ferrier) Capece, his brother Matthew Capece, grandmother Dorothy Capece of Clinton, CT, grandfather David Ferrier of Morristown, TN. Predeceased by grandfather Joseph Capece, grandmother Lorraine Ferrier and Aunt Cheryl Capece. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and many service members he had the honor and privilege of serving with during his time in the Army and National Guard. He will truly be missed by all. His humor was infectious. He sure knew how to make people laugh and was such a caring and special individual. He was passionate about his firearms.

He graduated from Morgan High School in 2012. He joined the U.S. Army and did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Unit D Co. 787th MP BN 1st Platoon in Missouri March of 2013. He served five years in the 563rd Military Police Unit at Fort Drum, NY. After his time at Fort Drum, he moved to Belton, Texas, March of 2018. He joined the National Guard in San Antonio, Texas.

He was attending the Central Texas College to become a radiologist Tech.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street, Clinton. Burial with full Military Honors at State Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane, Middletown at 1 p.m.

Contributions may be made in his memory to support s Project or the Clinton Police K9 Unit at 170 East Main Street, Clinton. Funeral services have been entrusted to Carl Swan at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019