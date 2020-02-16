New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Antonio "Tony" Mauro


1981 - 2020
Antonio "Tony" Mauro Obituary
Mauro, Antonio "Tony"
Antonio "Tony" Mauro 38, of Branford, beloved father of Tony "Little Tony" Mauro of Madison passed away on February 14, 2020 at his home. Tony was born in New Haven on June 4, 1981 son of Ralph Mauro of Branford and the late Lisa M. Tomasi Mauro. Brother of Maria (Matthew) Ferrucci and Phillip (Christina) Mauro all of Killingworth and Vincent Mauro of Milford. Special friend to Tony is Vincent Piscitelli of Branford. At the time of his death Tony was the owner of T & M Property Management LLC.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. At the request of the Mauro family all services will be private. Memorial contributions in the name of Tony may be made to St. Mary's Church, 731 Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Tony's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
