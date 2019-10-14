|
Onofrio, Antonio
Antonio Onofrio, age 83, of Derby peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Addolorata (Ferrucci) Onofrio. He was born in Puglianello, Italy on April 21, 1936, the son of the late Clement and Assunta Onofrio. Antonio was a machinist for American Brass for many years before his retirement and was a member of Sons of Italy in Derby. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, go hunting, and being out in the garden and in his greenhouse. He especially enjoyed tending to his lemon and fig trees. Antonio and his wife also loved to travel. They would take many trips to Italy to spend time with their family, go on cruises, and travel to other destinations. He is survived by his son Clemente Onofrio, his daughter Assunta Franco (Leo), his grandchildren Leo Franco, Caroline Franco, and Mercedes Onofrio, his brother Marcello Onofrio, his sister Cristina Onofrio, as well as several nieces and nephews both in America and in Italy. He was predeceased by his brother Salvatore Onofrio. Friends are invited to greet Antonio's family on Tuesday, October 15 (Today) from 4 to 7 pm in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 am for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Jude Church, 71 Pleasant View Rd., Derby. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter's Garden Mausoleum. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2019