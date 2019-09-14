|
Porto, Antonio "Tony"
Antonio "Tony" Porto, 73, of West Haven, entered into eternal peace September 12, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Faicchio, Italy, June 18, 1946, the son of the late Michele and Caterina Porto. Father of Christopher and Katerina (son-in-law, Errick) and recently grandfather to Jionni. In addition to his children and grandson, he is survived by the mother of his children, Jenny Crampton, stepson Paul and step-granddaughter, Monique. He also leaves behind his loving and devoted sisters Teresa Romano (brother-in-law Giovanni), Carmella Armellino (late brother-in-law Michael) whom never left his side during his fight, as well as sister-in-law Heddy Porto as well as his very loving nephews and nieces. He will also be greatly missed by multiple close friends that were like family to him. Tony came to the United States in the late 60s and in 1973 incorporated his own company, Antonio Porto Drywall Co. which was successful up to his retirement just a few short years ago. In addition to his strong work ethic, Tony enjoyed his trips home to Faicchio, hunting with his nephews, coffee at the beach boardwalk with his best friends, and most importantly spending time with his beloved family. He was predeceased by his brothers Pietro and Domenico Porto.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 10 to 12 noon in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted int the funeral home at 12:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019