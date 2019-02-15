New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Archie Griffith Sr. Obituary
Griffith, Sr., Archie
Archie "Roy" Griffith, Sr., age 61, of West Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Caribou, ME on January 20, 1958, he was the son of the late Granville "Archie" Griffith and Violet (Michaud) Abrahamson and stepson of the late Verner Abrahamson. In addition to his mother, Archie is survived by his children, Nicole Griffith (Edwin Rodriguez), Archie R. (Lisa) Griffith, Jr., cherished grandchildren, Jasmine, Makayla, Gabriyele, Alexis, Madison, Samantha, Kaitlyn, brothers Larry (Nicole) Griffith, Daniel Griffith, sisters, Melody Decker, Debra Begin, former wife, Brinda Griffith, longtime beloved companion Peggy Sulzbach, and her children John, Timothy, and Patrick, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Archie was predeceased by his sister Idelia Griffith.
Archie enjoyed a career as a Journeyman Glazier for over forty years and co-owned Archie's Glass Co. with his son. Archie also worked as a commercial inspector for NEIS. He was extremely dedicated to his work and was well-known for his craftsmanship around West Haven. Archie was a member of various local pool leagues and was an avid antique collector, treasure hunter, and loved tag sale-ing. Archie will be remembered for his unforgettable laughter, smile, and free spirit. Most of all, he was an incredibly proud father and grandfather. He was loved and admired by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation hours will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral service will commence on Sunday at 3 p.m. during the visitation. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2019
