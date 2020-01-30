|
Applebaum, Arlene A.
Arlene A. (Hammon) Applebaum, 82, a lifelong Valley resident, entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Applebaum. Arlene was born in Ansonia on September 2, 1937, daughter of the late David and Laura Sawicki Hammon. Arlene loved life, enjoyed cooking and always put the needs of her family and friends first. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving daughters, Cathy Moscariello (Jerry) of Kissimmee, FL and Linda Henri (Dennis Larney) of Ansonia, brothers, Joseph Glogowski of Cheshire and Richard Hammon (Arthurine) of NC, cherished grandchildren, Ronald Henri (Kayla), Ashlyn Henri, Stacy Warner (Justin) and Kaela Moscariello and several nieces and nephews. Visiting will take place on Saturday morning February 1, 2020 from 9:00 till 10:30 am in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 10:30 am, a funeral service in celebration of Arlene's life will be held with Rev. Jeffrey Gubbiotti officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 31, 2020