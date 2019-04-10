Davis Rudd, Arlene

Arlene Davis Rudd, 82, Icon, daughter of New Haven, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Ms. Davis Rudd was known for her lifelong commitment to improving the lives of others and advocating for marginalized communities both locally and nationally. This tireless advocate was a seasoned politico and trusted journalist, determined to preserve Black History. Her brilliant mind, quick wit and warm heart were loved and admired by all who knew her. Ms. Davis-Rudd is survived by her daughter, Dawn Rudd; longtime love Marc Charon; countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as extended family and a community of friends. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Leora Davis; brother, John Davis, Jr.; and former husband, Matthew Stanford Rudd, lll. There are no words to adequately express the weight of this loss for family members, those who were blessed to call her friend and the communities she impacted for over 7 decades. Arlene Davis-Rudd will forever live in our hearts, minds and spirits.

A celebration of her life will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message for the Rudd family, please visit,

www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019