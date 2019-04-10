New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Rudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Davis Rudd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Davis Rudd Obituary
Davis Rudd, Arlene
Arlene Davis Rudd, 82, Icon, daughter of New Haven, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Ms. Davis Rudd was known for her lifelong commitment to improving the lives of others and advocating for marginalized communities both locally and nationally. This tireless advocate was a seasoned politico and trusted journalist, determined to preserve Black History. Her brilliant mind, quick wit and warm heart were loved and admired by all who knew her. Ms. Davis-Rudd is survived by her daughter, Dawn Rudd; longtime love Marc Charon; countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as extended family and a community of friends. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Leora Davis; brother, John Davis, Jr.; and former husband, Matthew Stanford Rudd, lll. There are no words to adequately express the weight of this loss for family members, those who were blessed to call her friend and the communities she impacted for over 7 decades. Arlene Davis-Rudd will forever live in our hearts, minds and spirits.
A celebration of her life will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message for the Rudd family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now