Gentile, Arlene
Arlene Gentile, 71, of East Haven, passed away on December 1, 2019. She is the wife of Robert Gentile. Arlene was born to the late Pearley Durgin and Nellie Mansir Falcigno. She was an avid sports fan of the Lady Huskies and both the New York Giants and the Yankees. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Andrew) Adinolfi, a step son Mark Gentile, a brother Bernard (Lynn) Durgin, a sister Delores (George) Thody, 8 grandchildren, Christina Goodwin, Victoria Scoppetto, Brittany Lorig, Jacquelyn, Tia, Andrew Jr., Amanda Adinolfi, and Madison Gentile, as well as 8 great-grandchildren and her precious Taffy. She was predeceased by a daughter Rosemarie Goodwin and a brother Carlton Mansir. A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday morning, December 21, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019