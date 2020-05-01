Marro, Arlene "Betsy"Arlene "Betsy" Marro , age 63, of West Haven passed away on April 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of Vincent Marro Sr. Betsy was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Miner and Sophie Wnek Price. She is also survived by her children, Vincent (Debra) Marro Jr. of East Haven and Lori Maro of West Haven and her siblings Pearlene (Butch) Torino and James (Celine) Price all of New Haven. She was predeceased her sisters Linda Titus, Dorothy Bushee and Shirley Lampan and her brothers Richard, Robert and Miner Price. For many years, Betsy was a C.N.A. for various agencies.At this time, based on the current Covid-19 health guidelines, a memorial service will be held in the future. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at