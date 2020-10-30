1/
Arlene Meckler
Meckler, Arlene
Beloved teacher, wife, mother, sister & friend, Arlene died on Oct. 14 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. A graduate of what was then Oswego State Teachers College, she taught elementary school in NYC and Long Island. She lived in the Towers in New Haven for the last 4 years of her life. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Meckler, of Brooklyn, and her daughter, Aviva Luria, son-in-law, Matthew Enjalran, and grandson, Noah, of Madison. A memorial service will not be held at this time, due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, please VOTE for Biden/Harris!

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
