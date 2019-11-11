New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Arlene P. McDevitt

Arlene P. McDevitt Obituary
McDevitt, Arlene P.
Arlene P. McDevitt, age 61, of New Haven passed away on November 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert McDevitt. Arlene was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Anthony Vella and Virginia Marro Vella. She is also survived by her son Jessie McDevitt of New Haven, her sisters Denise O'Brien and Bernadette Vella both of New Haven, Carla (Donald) Miller of FL, her brother Anthony Vella of North Haven and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked for Good Feet as a sales manager. Arlene had a passion for dance, in a 30 year span she was a student of Miss Mickey at MicMac and then was the owner and operator of Dance Studios, Dance Unlimited and Kicks Unlimited. She was also a dance captain in the show band "To Hot to Handle".
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a life celebration to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2019
