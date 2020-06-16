Cocco, Arlene Rose (Soboleski)
Arlene Rose (Soboleski) Cocco, age 80, of Derby entered into rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 55 years to Ralph Cocco. Arlene was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 23, 1939 daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Zalinski) Soboleski. Arlene is the beloved mother of Sandra (Cocco) Weber and her husband Heinz, sister-in-law of Judy Soboleski and Pauline Muzyka and her husband Edward. She is the adored grandmother of Jurgen Weber and is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arlene was predeceased by her brother Joseph Soboleski and her daughter Laura (Cocco) Grabinski whose companion Ron Webb is still a close family member. Arlene last worked in the Audio and Visual Department at Southern Connecticut State University for many years until her retirement. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan; she enjoyed trips to the casino, playing pinochle and listening to the music of Frank Sinatra. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandson Jurgen. Her "healthy" appetite, inviting smile, sense of humor and continuously fighting numerous medical battles will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank their German/extended family and special friends for their constant support, comforting thoughts, endless prayers, gentle acts of kindness and just being there in these difficult times we had over the past years. They would also like to thank the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, especially Jahaira ("J") aka Jody, Nancy aka Chris, Debra ("D") and Mary for their extraordinary care and bringing Arlene joy and fun in her last days. Due to the covid pandemic, St. Jude Church has a limit of 50 attendees. Her memorial service will be private for the family on Saturday at 11 a.m. Friends may watch her service through livestream. Instead of flowers the family would like that memorial contributions may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with her arrangements. To watch her memorial service and leave condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.