Arlene Rose (Soboleski) Cocco
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cocco, Arlene Rose (Soboleski)
Arlene Rose (Soboleski) Cocco, age 80, of Derby entered into rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 55 years to Ralph Cocco. Arlene was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 23, 1939 daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Zalinski) Soboleski. Arlene is the beloved mother of Sandra (Cocco) Weber and her husband Heinz, sister-in-law of Judy Soboleski and Pauline Muzyka and her husband Edward. She is the adored grandmother of Jurgen Weber and is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arlene was predeceased by her brother Joseph Soboleski and her daughter Laura (Cocco) Grabinski whose companion Ron Webb is still a close family member. Arlene last worked in the Audio and Visual Department at Southern Connecticut State University for many years until her retirement. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan; she enjoyed trips to the casino, playing pinochle and listening to the music of Frank Sinatra. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandson Jurgen. Her "healthy" appetite, inviting smile, sense of humor and continuously fighting numerous medical battles will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank their German/extended family and special friends for their constant support, comforting thoughts, endless prayers, gentle acts of kindness and just being there in these difficult times we had over the past years. They would also like to thank the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, especially Jahaira ("J") aka Jody, Nancy aka Chris, Debra ("D") and Mary for their extraordinary care and bringing Arlene joy and fun in her last days. Due to the covid pandemic, St. Jude Church has a limit of 50 attendees. Her memorial service will be private for the family on Saturday at 11 a.m. Friends may watch her service through livestream. Instead of flowers the family would like that memorial contributions may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with her arrangements. To watch her memorial service and leave condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved