Arline Cretella


1925 - 2020
Arline Cretella Obituary
CRETELLA, ARLINE
Arline Cretella, 94, of North Haven, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Cretella, entered into eternal rest on January 2, 2020. She was born in New Haven on May 9, 1925, daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline Stanio. She was predeceased by her brother, Alfred Stanio, and her sisters Elmira Lombardo and Bernice Christoforo. She is survived by her niece Lynda Parmelee and her husband Scott, her nephew Ronald Christoforo and his wife MaryLee, and her great niece, Michele Christoforo. Arline's passion in life was music. She attended the Juilliard School of Music. She was a member of The Experimental Theater in New York City and was a soloist for The London Opera Company. Arline was President of both The Piano's Teacher Association and The Senior St. Ambrose Music Club. For over thirty years she was a private piano and vocal teacher in North Haven and Hamden. She was also the organist and vocalist for the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden. Arline was a member and chorister of St. Therese Church in North Haven.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and interment will be private and at the conveniences of the family. In memory of Arline, always see life with the cup half full and also take a moment to reflect on your favorite song. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020
