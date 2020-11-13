1/1
Arline Wobser
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wobser, Arline
Arline Dengler Wobser died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by family, close friends (Valerie and Robert) and caregiver Veronica. She was born May 4, 1931 in Rochester, NY to the late Paul and Clara Dengler.
Arline worked for the University of Rochester as an administrative secretary for 30 years before retiring to Hamden, CT to be near her family. She worked an additional 15 years at The Center Church Parish House in New Haven, CT. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Haven, CT. She lived her faith and loved the relationships she had with her Trinity family, including Pastor Ryan Mills. She had a passion for gardening and spent many hours planting in the sunshine in her yard. Her faith and her love of family were contrary in her life. Her family would like to Thank Valerie, Veronica and Karissa, for the tender loving care and support they provided until the very end. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date
She was the loving grandmother of Justin Paul Lamont, William Paul (Katie) Wobser, and Denver Alan Lamont. She is also survived by her brother Robert Dengler, CA, and sister; Deanna (Dave) Mariani, NY.
She was the cherished mother of the late Karen Ann Wobser, Nancy Lee Lamont, and Paul William (Bonnie) Wobser. To leave a message of comfort, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved