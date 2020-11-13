Wobser, ArlineArline Dengler Wobser died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by family, close friends (Valerie and Robert) and caregiver Veronica. She was born May 4, 1931 in Rochester, NY to the late Paul and Clara Dengler.Arline worked for the University of Rochester as an administrative secretary for 30 years before retiring to Hamden, CT to be near her family. She worked an additional 15 years at The Center Church Parish House in New Haven, CT. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Haven, CT. She lived her faith and loved the relationships she had with her Trinity family, including Pastor Ryan Mills. She had a passion for gardening and spent many hours planting in the sunshine in her yard. Her faith and her love of family were contrary in her life. Her family would like to Thank Valerie, Veronica and Karissa, for the tender loving care and support they provided until the very end. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later dateShe was the loving grandmother of Justin Paul Lamont, William Paul (Katie) Wobser, and Denver Alan Lamont. She is also survived by her brother Robert Dengler, CA, and sister; Deanna (Dave) Mariani, NY.She was the cherished mother of the late Karen Ann Wobser, Nancy Lee Lamont, and Paul William (Bonnie) Wobser. To leave a message of comfort, please visit,