Carocci, Arnold

Arnold Carocci, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 64 in New Haven, CT.

Arnold was born in New Haven on June 15, 1956. Arnold graduated from Notre Dame in 1975 and his passion was cooking which brought him to own his own luncheonette in North Branford in the 80's.

He was the son of Dolores Carocci and the late Arnold Carocci, Sr. He is survived by his sister Camille Carocci (Gordon Chalue) and brother Attorney Albert Carocci. Arnold was married to Susan Peloquin and together they had a daughter Amy Carocci of Essex and three precious grandchildren Marissa Owen, Madeline Owen and Jaxson Whipple.

Anyone who knew Arnie must know what a connoisseur of food he was and how much he looked forward to his D&D delivery. Nothing made him smile more than seeing his grandchildren.

Through these Covid times our family was blessed to have someone as dedicated as Jessica Kinman of Advanced Nursing who kept Arnie connected with his family until the very end.

Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements but due to Covid-19 there will be no services.



