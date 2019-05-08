DeAngelo, Arthur A. "Tully"

Arthur A. "Tully" DeAngelo, 95, of East Haven, died on his birthday, Monday, May 6, 2019. He was the husband of Marie Cerrato DeAngelo. Tully worked for 38 years as a Service Technician for the Kasden Oil Company, until finally retiring in 1986. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, attaining a rank of Technician Fifth Grade, serving in the 79th Infantry of the 463rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion. His division held the honor of being the first to shoot down a German plane from the ground at the start of WWII. He was also in Patton's Army at the Battle of the Bulge and part of the group who stormed the beaches of Normandy. Art was a member of the Branford Elks and the American Legion, Post 89 of East Haven.

He is survived by a son, Richard (Ruth) DeAngelo of Guilford, two daughters, Gloria DePalma of East Haven and Cherie Adamczyk of New Haven, a brother, Frank "Chubbie" DeAngelo, Jr. of Ansonia, as well as nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Julia Baldino DeAngelo, four brothers, Armand, Salvatore, Albert and Harry DeAngelo and three sisters, Christina Raccio, Anna Pandolfi and Raffie Swiderski.

A funeral procession will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Friday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., East Haven at 11 am. Burial with full military honors will take place at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford 06405. Please visit Tully's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2019